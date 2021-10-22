<p class="p1"><span class="s1">W<\/span>ondering what to do with unused medications?<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Here\u2019s a solution!<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>GPL and the Guilderland Police Department are teaming up again for semi-annual nationwide Drug Take-Back Day, in an effort to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from our medicine cabinets.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>This drive-through event will be held in the library\u2019s parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Please see the Events tab of our website for more information.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2"><b>Spooky Bottles<\/b><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">Tweens and Teens (grades 6-12):<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>get into the Halloween spirit by making unique spooky potion bottles!<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Register on the Events tab of our website, then pick up your creepy kit curbside, Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 31.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2"><b>Halloween Candy Overload<\/b><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">On Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., Mariel Baron, a local Registered Dietitian, will cover how to confidently handle Halloween candy so that your child can enjoy them, not fixate on them. She will discuss why restriction of sweets backfires, plus strategies on handling candy consumption on Halloween and beyond.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Please register on the Events tab of our website for the link to this virtual presentation.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2"><b>Virtual Crafty Chat<\/b><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">For our next Zoom meetup for craft-minded folks on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., we\u2019re reading \u201cCraftfulness: Mend Yourself by Making Things\u201d in advance.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Please obtain this book from us (call or email if you need assistance), then register on the Events tab of our website for the link to participate in this casual online meetup.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2"><b>Fall Card Project<\/b><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">We\u2019re bringing back our popular card project with our friends at Community Caregivers! All ages are welcome to spread joy to someone who may feel lonely or isolated and could use a boost.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">Guidelines:<\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">\u2022<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Create or repurpose one or more cards no larger than 5\u201d x 7\u201d<\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">\u2022<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Optional:<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>add an uplifting message inside your card and\/or sign it<\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">\u2022<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Envelopes will be provided by Community Caregivers, and they will address and mail all cards received<\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">\u2022<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Drop off your card(s) in our lobby by Saturday, Nov. 6<\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">Thank you for participating!<\/p>\r\n<img class="size-medium wp-image-189405 aligncenter" src="https:\/\/spotlightnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/10\/tinyart-web-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2"><b>Night Owls Online<\/b><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">Our monthly evening book discussion group is reading \u201cThe Night Came With Many Stars\u201d by Simon Van Booy, in preparation for the virtual meetup Monday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>You can pick up a copy of the book at the library\u2019s Information desk. Our monthly evening book discussion group is reading "The Night Came With Many Stars" by Simon Van Booy, in preparation for the virtual meetup Monday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.  You can pick up a copy of the book at the library's Information desk. If you prefer curbside pickup, please call us at 518-456-2400 ext. 3 or email us at ask.librarian@guilderlandlibrary.org.

— Luanne Nicholson

Memoirs in the Morning

We're introducing a new adult daytime book discussion group called Memoirs in the Morning, just in time for the colder weather.  For November, we're reading "Finding Freedom: A Cook's Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch" by Erin French. This title is available in print and digitally on Overdrive in eBook & audiobook formats. Please reserve a copy (call or email us for assistance placing a hold) and register on the Events tab of our website for Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span><\/b>Hope to see you then!<\/p>\r\n<p class="p4"><b>Browsing Hours<\/b><\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">Current hours at our new-and-improved library are:<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span><b>Monday \u2013 Thursday 9:30 a.m. \u2013 9:00 p.m; Friday 9:30 am \u2013 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. \u2013 5:00 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 p.m. \u2013 5:00 p.m.<\/b><\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">We appreciate your understanding that we aren\u2019t totally done with the building project just yet.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Still to come:<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>meeting and study rooms; new public computers; exhibit space; car charging stations; hearing assistance technology; furniture; and the new caf\u00e9.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>All fines continue to be waived (since March, 2020).<\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">Masks are required to enter the library.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>We appreciate your cooperation, and have masks on hand for adults and children if needed.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>GPL policies based on current COVID conditions are outlined in our Pandemic Operations Plan, accessible on our website.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p4"># # #<\/p>