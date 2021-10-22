<p class="p2"><b>RAVENA<\/b> \u2014 A school staff shortage forced Ravena Coeymans Selkirk High School to go to an unscheduled remote instruction day on Friday, Oct. 15.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u201cWe will not be able to safely have all students in our high school building tomorrow due to this critical shortage of staff,\u201d an online statement to parents stated just a day before. \u201cStudents should follow their regular daily schedule beginning at 7:30 AM by logging into their google classroom for their first-period class.\u201d<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">Self-contained special education classrooms, however, remained in-person that Friday.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><\/p>