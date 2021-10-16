ALBANY — Cornell Cooperative Extension Albany County is committed to providing education and training on lead poisoning prevention.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Albany County offers EPA Certified Renovator Courses in Lead Renovation, and Repair & Painting Trainings. Initial and refresher courses are recommended for contractors, landlords and workers who disturb painted surfaces in pre-1978 homes or child-occupied facilities.

Each course is offered real-time, online via Zoom. The lecture portion is online. However, the course hands-on activities and test must be completed in person within 30 days of the online lecture. Registration for both sessions is required.

For more information, contact Al at [email protected] or call him 518-528-0627 or contact Nancy at [email protected] or call her at 518-765-3521.