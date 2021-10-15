CLIFTON PARK: The Shenendehowa field hockey team moved to 13-2 with a 3-1 win at home over Shaker.

After a scoreless first half, Shaker got on the board first on a goal by Isabelle Tedesco, assisted by Keara Papa, but Shen scored the next three on goals by Kendall Eggleston, Hanna Meritt and Molly Miller.

Standout Shaker Goalie Davin Testo kept the game close with 20 saves while Brianna Anslow had one save for Shen.

Shaker will round out its regular season today at Niskayuna and Shen will play its last regular season game at Columbia.

