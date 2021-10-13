ALBANY — A 90-year-old individual from Tuesday to Wednesday is the seventh county resident to die from COVID-19 in seven days.

The morbid streak, which brings the Albany County death toll to 414, comes at a time when the number of new vaccinations is down, said County Executive Dan McCoy.

“Over the last week, there were only 845 additional county residents who got at least the first dose, compared to the last week of September when 1,209 individuals went and got the shot,” he said.

As of Tuesday, 72 percent of all county residents have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 66.1 percent are fully vaccinated. The first dose rate for those 18 and older is now up to 83.1 percent.

There were 89 new positive cases from Tuesday to Wednesday bringing the total to 29,853 since the pandemic took hold in March, 2020. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 73. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates remained at 3.4 percent and the Capital Region’s average remained at 3.7 percent.

As of Wednesday, there are 477 active cases in the county, up from 470 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 889 from 845. So far 93,726 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,376 of them had tested positive and recovered — an increase of 77 additional recoveries.

While there were three new hospitalizations from Tuesday to Wednesday, the overall number decreased from 39 to 34. The eight patients in the ICU is one less than Tuesday.

Albany County will deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Upcoming vaccination clinics in Albany County are:

Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to Noon (Pfizer booster and first dose): Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School, 1738 Helderberg Trail, Berne.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School, 1738 Helderberg Trail, Berne. Monday, Oct. 18, 5 to 6 p.m. (Pfizer booster, first and second doses; Johnson & Johnson single dose available) : Food Not Bombs, Townsend Park, Albany.

: Food Not Bombs, Townsend Park, Albany. Saturday, Oct. 23, noon to 3 p.m. (Pfizer booster, first and second doses; Johnson & Johnson single dose available) : Albany County’s Fall Fest, Lawson Lake County Park, 293 Lawson Lake Road, Feura Bush.

: Albany County’s Fall Fest, Lawson Lake County Park, 293 Lawson Lake Road, Feura Bush. Thursday, Oct. 28, 4:30 6:30 p.m. (Pfizer booster, first and second doses) : Colonie, Central High School, 1 Raider Blvd, Colonie.

: Colonie, Central High School, 1 Raider Blvd, Colonie. Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to noon. (Pfizer booster, first and second doses) : Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts, corner of Madison Avenue & Grand Street, Albany.

: Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts, corner of Madison Avenue & Grand Street, Albany. Saturday, Nov. 13, time TBD (Pfizer booster, first and second doses): Black Expo, Albany Capital Center, 55 Eagle St., Albany.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green St.