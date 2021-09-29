ALBANY — A 30-year-old died of COVID-19 from Tuesday to Wednesday, the third death in under a week, bringing county deaths toll to 403.

There were also five new hospitalizations since Tuesday, but the total number of county residents hospitalized remains at 32 with 10 in the ICU.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is 28,764 to date, with 119 new positive cases identified since Tuesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 87. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 4 percent and the Capital Region’s average rate remained at 3.7 percent.

There are now 547 active cases in the county, up from 503 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 799 from 768. So far 90,079 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 28,217 of them had tested positive and recovered — an increase of 71 additional recoveries.

“We need to prevent the serious illnesses and hospitalizations that can be caused by the Coronavirus,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “And the only way we can do that is by having more people get vaccinated and slowing the spread of the virus by wearing masks indoors and at large gatherings, regardless of vaccination status.”

As of Tuesday, 71.4 percent of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.5 percent have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and older population is now up to 82.4 percent.

Albany County will deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green St. in Albany.

No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.

Those 12 to 15 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A follow up second dose clinic will be scheduled at the time of the first dose appointment. Free transportation is available for anyone at least 60 years old (and a caregiver), by calling the County Department for Aging in advance at (518) 447-7198.