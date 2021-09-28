DELMAR — On Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Art on the Rail Trail (ART), a committee of the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy, will hold the fourth annual chalk art contest. The “Chalk the Walk” event will be held on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail, beginning at the pocket park near Stewart’s Shop at 309 Delaware Avenue and spanning the Rail Trail to the intersection at Adams Street.

The family-friendly event is a community favorite offering great fun for creative chalk artists of all ages and abilities and providing lasting joy for trail users in the days and weeks after the event.

Chalking starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m. Each 3-ft by 3-ft square costs $10 and may be purchased in advance online at www.mohawkhudson.org/events. Online registration will be available until Thursday, September 30th at 5 p.m. Squares may be purchased on the day of the event at the registration booth, located on the Rail Trail behind Stewart’s Shop in Delmar. Day-of registration begins at 10:30 and goes until noon. All proceeds from chalk sales will benefit murals and other artwork on the Rail Trail and are tax-deductible, as ART is a committee of the non-profit Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy.

All levels of chalk artists are welcome to chalk a square (you don’t have to be a professional – just come and have fun!), and complimentary chalk is provided on the day of the event.

“Art on the Rail Trail is very excited to be hosting another community, art-centered event,” says Caroline Barrett, co-chairperson for the chalk art event. “We know that people are excited to get out and be part of their community. Chalk The Walk is a great opportunity to be part of something, be creative, and have fun.”

Chalk designs will be “judged” by any passerby on the trail during the weekend. Voting for the chalk art creations will be done entirely online, and a link to pictures of each chalk creation and online voting will be posted online. Follow Art On The Rail Trail on Facebook and Instagram for instructions on how to vote. Voting will take place after the chalk squares are completed on October 2 and continue through the weekend. The top three “popular choice” chalk designs will win prizes donated by local businesses.

In addition to the chalk art contest, art historian Charles Duncan will be on hand to start a public conversation about the murals on the Rail Trail. Anyone interested in participating should meet Charles in front of the first ART mural on the corner of Adams and Hudson Streets at noon. He will guide viewers through the imagery of Andrea Hersh’s painting, discuss the role of art in public places, and share news of Art on the Rail Trail.

For more information or to volunteer at the event, contact Art on the Rail Trail at [email protected]. To register for the chalk art contest, go to www.mohawkhudson.org/events.