ALBANY – The number of Albany County residents who died from Covid has reached 400 after a woman in her 50’s died yesterday and another person died on Sunday from the disease. There were 57 new cases reported yesterday in the County.

“Tragically I have to report another Albany County resident losing their life to COVID, the second death in as many days. Unfortunately, there have now been 400 deaths since the pandemic started, and I’m extending my condolences to every family who has lost someone, especially those who are grieving today,” McCoy said in an email statement.

The County reported 4 new hospitalizations since yesterday, and 34 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net decrease of 2. There are currently 9 patients in ICU’s, up from 8 yesterday.

One trend that is concerning is the trend of new cases from those who are vaccinated. According to the statement, between Sept. 5 and 11, 458 new COVID infections were identified and analyzed by the County Health Department. Of those, 218 people were fully vaccinated, 205 were not and for 35 cases the vaccination status was unknown or the individual refused to answer.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 17 had close contacts to positive cases, 31 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, 2 reported traveling out of state, and 7 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings, the report said.

“As we continue to see the virus taking lives, it becomes that much more urgent that we get more people vaccinated to ensure they’re as protected as possible,” McCoy said. “Our most recent data continues to show that the vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated. Among the 34 county residents who are hospitalized, 71% are not vaccinated, 3% are partially vaccinated and 26% were fully vaccinated.”

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 27,512 to date, including the 57 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 73.8. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 4.5%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 4.4%.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

For those who would like additional information on vaccinations and vaccination clinics organized by Albany County, please use the link here.