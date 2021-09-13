COLONIE — The Friends of the Pruyn House celebrated its 37th anniversary with Old Fashioned Sunday on Sunday, Sept. 12.

“It’s going well,” said President of the Friends of the Pruyn House Nancy O’Connor. “We have a few more families than last year, and a we have lot of vendors and the bands are here and everyone seems to be enjoying themselves.”

The centerpiece of the 5.5-acre complex is the historic Pruyn House, built between 1825 and 1830, and it was open for tours but masks were required. The outbuildings, including the one-room school house and the Buhrmaster Barn and the tool museum, were also open to the public so long as they were masked.

The Colonie Town Band performed and there were a number of other activities and demonstrations including pony rides, craft demonstrations, baby animals, a magician, an art show and the Kiwanis were selling food. The Fort Orange Garden Club and the Blue Creek Garden Club were also, of course, on hand.

O’Connor said things are getting back to normal at the site with more weddings and private parties slated for this fall. The popular Greens Show around Christmas time, though, is still up in the air.

“We had a great crowd here today and Everyone is having a great time and we all appreciate the great job people do here at the Pruyn House,” said the retiring Supervisor Paula Mahan. “This is my last Old Fashioned Sunday in any official capacity, but I will be back and look forward to enjoying many more Old Fashioned Sundays.”

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.