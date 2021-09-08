Kellie Acker recently opened the Ultimate Nutrition shop in the Siena Square Plaza located at 644 Loudon Road. It specializes in energizing teas, protein shakes, protein coffee and also sells protein snack bars. The Shaker High graduate now lives in Melrose with her husband and four children. She knew that she wanted to come back to her hometown of Latham when she decided to open up a shop of her own. She felt the area was always good to her growing up now it was time to give back to the community.

Q: What made you pick nutritional drinks as your businesses venture?

A: I first was introduced to the energizing teas and realized that they made me feel alert and I had so much more energy once I drank them. I did not get that crash that often comes after drinking an energy drink. My alertness and energy was sustained. Then I realized that these teas had zero sugar, zero fat and less then four grams of carbs. These teas contain Vitamin C, B6 and B12 along with other vitamins. When I realized I was drinking something healthy that tasted so good I was hooked. I then started the meal replacement protein shakes. These shakes taste so good and are also healthy for you. Each shake runs between 200 and 300 calories. They also contain 21 essential vitamins and nutrients. I started drinking two shakes a day as meal replacements along with healthy snacks and I lost 30 pounds and it was then I knew I wanted to get more into these products and began my research into how to get my own club going.

Q: Starting your own business is scary during the best of times, was COVID-19 a consideration while you were getting things rolling? Is it still?

A: Absolutely COVID-19 was huge part in my decision to open up my own nutrition club. I was very concerned with all the regulations that come along with everything COVID. We were concerned that things would shut down again and what then? COVID-19 also made the whole process of getting open a very long one. We started back in March and opened our doors Aug. 22. We keep a positive outlook on things and kept pushing through.

Q: Do you have a favorite drink on the menu and why is it your favorite?

A: My favorite tea is the White Peach. I tend to go toward the lighter fruity flavors (at least for the moment) but I change it up sometimes. My favorite protein shake is the Blueberry Lemon Cake. Oh My! It tastes just like its name. So good.

Q: The names of some of your drinks have a local connection, like the “Shaker Bison” and the “Siena Saints.” How did you pick the names? And what is in the “First Responders?”

A: We like to recognize people and places in the community that have been staples and/or well known to the area. Shaker Bison of course for Shaker High school that is right up the road and being an alumni it was a no brainer that I would have a tea for them. Siena College is one mile north of us. The First Responders is an orange and cherry energy tea. We also recognized The 76 Diner, Bella Napoli, and Philly’s. All Latham staples for many years.

Q: Who would you most like to have lunch with, alive or dead, and what would you talk about?

A: Hmm. Good question? I’ve been sitting on this questions for two days. I don’t want to give an answer like a grandma or give an answer that’s predictable like someone in history that’s an women entrepreneur. So I think I would say my 13-year-old self. I would tell myself that don’t be afraid to go for whatever you dream of doing. Don’t let the negative words from others stop you from pursuing your goals. Perseverance is a key element to success.

If you would like to see someone featured in Five Questions contact Jim Franco at 518-878-1000 or email to [email protected]