COLONIE — Police are asking the public for help in its investigation of a Sept. 2 accident on Loudon Road that left a 54-year-old female bicyclist severely injured.

Lt. Robert Donnelly said the bicyclist, who is identified, has not yet regained consciousness.

At around 10:37 p.m., police received a call about the accident. The bicyclist was found lying in the roadway in front of JJ Rafferty’s at 847 Loudon Road, or Route 9.

The bicycle does appear to be hit by a vehicle, but it is not clear whether the vehicle caused the bike to crash or if the bike had already crashed and then it was hit by a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything or may know of anyone’s involvement in regards to this incident to call 518-782-2620.