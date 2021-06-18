ALBANY — In a third round of targeting vehicles with questionable or temporary license plates, deputies from the Sheriff’s Department towed 53 vehicles, wrote 45 traffic tickets, arrested three people, sized 38 license plates and recovered three stolen vehicles.

The latest round in the City of Albany was on June 17 and included assistance from state Department of Motor Vehicles investigators, said Sheriff Craig Apple.

The first round ran from May 25 to June 2. Deputies made 355 traffic stops, made 36 arrests and towed 48 vehicles.

On June 3, deputies teamed up with state DMV investigators and targeted vehicles with temporary plates. Sixty vehicles were towed because of fraudulent, suspended or switched license plates.

The stepped up enforcement was initiated to help stem the spate of shootings that left nine people dead since January and six in the month of May alone.