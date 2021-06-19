SHARON SPRINGS — The Beekman Boys have big plans for you and your fiancé on Saturday, June 26.

The Beekman Boys, Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, will host 100 couples to help them tie the knot.

The sudden onset of the pandemic put an all-stop of wedding plans for millions of couples across the country.

According to Wedding Report, the average number of nuptials shared each year dropped in half, from 2.13 to 1.1 million, in 2020.

Ridge and Kilmer-Purcell, the power couple behind Beekman 1802, will open their Sharon Springs farm and hold each ceremony from inside a beautiful stained-glass house for each couple, and two of their guests on that Saturday.

The day is special for two particular reasons — June 26 marks the anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriages, and it is Ridge and Kilmer Purcell’s anniversary, too.

The offer is open to all would-be newlyweds.

The 24-hour event and will feature 100, 15-minute ceremonies. Each reception will include a complimentary wedding photograph.

Everyone will be asked to follow mask mandates and provide proof of vaccination.

A portion of the $100 cost will go to the Ali Forney Center.