COLONIE — On Senior Night, the Colonie girls beat Albany 19-6 in a Suburban Council matchup at the high school.

Abigail Mesick and Shannon Coyle had four goals and three assists each for the home team while Belle Boardman had four goals and an assist. Abbie Irons had three goals and four assists, Aimee Rodriquez had two goals and an assist and Elizabeth Mazzie and Sara Kelly each had a goal.

Cassidy Foley and Liv Nevo had three goals each for Albany.

In goal, keeper Morgan Dence had nine saves for the Garnet Raiders while Quavvianna Timmons Olivia Minarich combined for 10 for Albany.

Colonie will next play at Nisky on Thursday, May 27, and host Columbia on Tuesday, June 1.

