ALBANY — A 15-year-old Shaker High School sophomore was shot to death in downtown Albany on Monday, May 24.

Destiny Greene was shot on Wilbur Street near Phillip Street at around 9:25 p.m., according to Albany police. Shortly after, staff from Albany Memorial Hospital notified police there was a gunshot victim in the emergency room. Green was later pronounced dead.

“We are profoundly saddened by this unspeakable tragedy,” said North Colonie Superintendent Joseph Corr. “Our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers go out to Destiny’s family, friends and our community.”

The district is offering counseling services to students and staff throughout the day. Families who need support can call the counseling office at (518) 785-5511, ext. 3338.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said there was a “social media meet” on Wilbur Street, a small street between Phillip and Grand streets about two blocks east of the governor’s mansion. Greene was in a vehicle with two adults and another juvenile.

“We don’t know exactly what they were doing in that area. We know it was something do to with a social media meeting,” Hawkins said during a press conference Tuesday morning.

There was a confrontation with a group of two or three young men and shots were fired into the car carrying Greene and her group, the chief said. That vehicle left the scene and took Greene to Albany Memorial Hospital.

He said police are following leads that will “be very beneficial” to the ongoing investigation.

It is the third homicide by gun fire since Friday, May 21. On Friday afternoon, six people were shot on Quail and First streets and one man was killed in the drive-by spree of bullets. Hours later, a man was shot and killed on Central Avenue near Henry Johnson Boulevard.

There have been nine homicides in the state’s Capital City in 2021.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said one cause of the problem is the proliferation of guns on the streets of her city and cities across the country.

“We have had three unintended victims, three people who were not targets of violence,” Sheehan said. “This demonstrates how brazen and the complete disregard of human life being shown by people who choose to use these guns.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.