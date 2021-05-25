LATHAM — The Bison beat Troy 27-0 in a lopsided game on Monday, May 24.

Owen Wilson had six goals and five assists, Matt Calicchia had five goals and an assist and Eric Hennessey had three goals and five assists while Colin Fish added three goals for Shaker. Ten other Bison scored.

Shaker will host Burnt Hills on Thursday, May 27, and play at CBA on Saturday, May 29 before heading into the final week of the regular season when they will play four games.

