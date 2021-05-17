MENANDS — The proposed $10.3 million budget would increase spending by 4.6 percent, or $451,000, but only increase the tax levy by .31 percent.

“The Board of Education has been very thoughtful in developing a long-range plan that continues to improve upon existing high-quality programs and supports for our students, Superintendent Dr. Maureen Long said. “The board has also been mindful of our taxpayers. This year, in light of the hardships felt by many as a result of the pandemic, it was critical to have a budget within the allowable tax cap and with a minimal increase.”

When broken down to the three-part reporting requirements by the state, the program portion of the budget represents 76.5 percent, or $7.9 million. The capital portion represents 12.8 percent, or $1.3 million and the administrative represents 10.7 percent or about $1.1 million.

Similar to districts across the state, Menands saw aid from Albany jump by 33 percent, or $476,000, to $1.9 million.

It is not clear what the tax levy increase means to a local property owner.

Also on the budget, there are two candidates running for one seat on the Board of Education. Both are looking for their first term on the BOE

Kathy Boulet has lived in the district since 2003 and has been a coach at the Menands Junior Baseball/Softball League, the Watervliet Soccer League and was the vice president of the Menands School Parent Teacher Association.

Andi DeLancy has lived in the district for four years and has been a member of the district Parent Teacher Association, the BOE Audit Committee and volunteers her time at school different district events.

Polls are open from noon to 8 p.m. at the Menands School at 19 Wards Lane. Absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m.