VOORHEESVILLE — Join Marisa Rothstein, JD, CFP®, AEP®, financial advisor on Thursday, May 27, at noon for this unique zoom presentation. Women face unique financial challenges and goals. Join us as we explore some of these unique considerations and share strategies for potentially prioritizing your own goals and optimizing your resources to reduce stress and protect yourself and your family. Bring your questions. Please register.

Voorheesville Family Bicycling Challenge

May is National Bike Month, so get out on your bicycle! Post a picture of your ride to the Voorheesville Family Bicycling Day’s Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter pages with the hashtag #voorheesvillebikes. Your first submission will win your family a prize bag at the Library, while supplies last. For every 100 posts, the VFBD will donate one bicycle to the Library’s “Library of Things”. The VFBD is sponsored by the Village of Voorheesville, the Voorheesville Community & School Foundation, and the Voorheesville Public Library.

May Book Discussion Dates

Books & Beyond – Wednesday, May 19, at 11a.m.: “Daisy Jones & The Six,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Talk and Taste Cookbook Club – Thursday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m.: “Any Cookbook,” by Vegan Author Nava Atlas.

Middle School Book Club (grades 6-8) – Wednesday, May 26, at 4 p.m.: “Roll With It,” by Jamie Sumner.

Please register online each month to receive the private meeting link for any of these virtual book discussions. Limited copies of the book are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.

To register for virtual program

To register for a virtual program, please access our event calendar at www.voorpl.org, or call 518-765-2791. Curbside appointments are available. Please call Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 4 p.m. (518) 765-2791 to schedule your curbside pickup.

— Lynn Kohler