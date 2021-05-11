COLONIE — A man in his 20s was shot and killed outside the Motel 6 on Curry Road at around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

According to Lt. Daniel Belles, the call came in as a motor vehicle accident. But it not appears the victim crashed his vehicle into the motel while attempting to flee the scene.

He was shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is not being identified pending notification of next of kin.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call Colonie police at 518-783-2754 or Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-Alb-TIPS.

More information as it becomes available.