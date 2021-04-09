LATHAM — Duck Donuts is changing the Capital Region donut game.

When this beloved donut shop first opened its doors in Latham last November, area residents got their first taste of what Duck Donuts is all about – warm, delicious and made to order donuts.

Since then, Duck Donuts has quickly become a favorite among local donut-lovers, even earning one of the top spots among WGNA’s ranking of the Capital Region’s Most Scrumptious Donuts.

“The Capital District has spoken,” said co-owner David Marks. “And they like Duck Donuts.”

Along with offering the tastiest donuts around, a visit to Duck Donuts features entertainment value for foodies both young and old. Guests are always welcome to step up and watch how these unique cake-based donuts are created – down to every last dip, drizzle and sprinkle.

Each trip to Duck Donuts is a fun and fascinating experience. It’s not just going to a store and getting a product. You’re going to a store, getting a product and getting a show.

In addition to award-winning donuts, the menu includes mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches, sundaes, milkshakes and more.

While Duck Donuts is enjoyed nationwide, the Latham donut shop is a locally owned and operated business that supports the Capital Region community. Through its Quack Gives Back program, the shop raises money for worthy causes such as nonprofit Feed Albany.

Duck Donuts also employs dozens of team members, providing training and, in many cases, first-time job experience.

Looking ahead, Duck Donuts is excited to continue expanding in the Capital Region, with a second location expected to open soon.

Conveniently located in Latham Farms at 579 Troy Schenectady Rd., Duck Donuts is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and Monday for delivery, curbside and in-store pickup. Catering is available as well.

More information about Duck Donuts is available online at duckdonuts.com, on the Duck Donuts (Latham, NY – Latham Farms) Facebook page, or by calling the shop at (518) 608-0040.