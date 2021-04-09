DELMAR — A psychic fair is just one of the many exciting things happening at Balance Massage and Healing Arts in the coming months.

The studio, owned by licensed massage therapist Denise Healy-Mason since 2001, is the 518’s one-stop wellness and healing arts center. Healy-Mason and her incredible staff are dedicated to not only making sure clients leave feeling better than they walked in physically, but mentally and emotionally as well.

“I’m such an Earth-based person,” Healy-Mason said. “The energies that come from our world can help cleanse the soul and bring you toward your best version of you.”

Balance will host a psychic fair at its 316 Delaware Ave. location on April 18 from 11 to 5 p.m. The studio will also host a sound bath event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. that day, which Healy-Mason said is such an incredible experience.

Healy-Mason is also looking to connect people with the healing experiences she’s discovered. In the coming months, she hopes to host classes on vision boards, introduction to chakras and how to utilize essential oils. She’s also teaming up with Delmar Rocks, a feel-good project in Delmar, to connect with Mother Earth through the process of painting basalt rocks. The first class will take place on April 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. Materials and admission are included.

“For the first rock painting event, it will be free but we are accepting a donation for the food pantry,” Healy-Mason said. “After that point, we will determine how the classes will be priced.”

After almost 20 years in business, Balance is still focused on your inner health above all.

To book a class or appointment, call 518-475-9999.