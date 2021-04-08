VOORHEESVILLE — Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking, and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. To learn the 10 warning signs for dementia, join the Alzheimer’s Association for a free one-hour Zoom program at 1 pm, Thursday, April 15. Call Sierra at 518-675-7212 or register at alz.org/crf and click on programs & events.

Music and Movement with Lisa Russo

Come join Ms. Lisa’s Musik on Saturday, April 17, from 10 to 10:30 am. “All Through the Town” will take us on a musical journey to celebrate spring with a morning of song and dance themed around the wonders of the season. Please register children ages 18 months to 5 years, with a caregiver.

Craft & Chat

Grab your latest craft project, and join fellow crafters at 6:30pm, Tuesday, April 20, as we gather virtually for casual conversation about what we are working on and anything else that strikes our fancy. Register to receive the Zoom link.

Preschool Storytime

Please remember that no registration is needed for our virtual storytime. The video link will be available online, to view at your convenience. Families of preschoolers can pick up a free take & make bag at the Library each week, from Tuesday-Saturday. The bag will include the storytime thematic art activity for that week.

When to Claim Social Security

Join Marisa Rothstein, JD, CFP®, AEP® on Friday, April 23 at noon for this virtual presentation about Social Security. Please register online for the Zoom link. To register for a virtual program, please access our event calendar at www.voorpl.org, or call 518-765-2791.

— Lynn Kohler

Curbside appointments are available. Please call Monday through Friday, 11am to 4 pm (518) 765-2791 to schedule your curbside pickup