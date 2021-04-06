ALBANY — George Langdon, the first-term county legislator whose disparaging comments toward homosexuals ignited condemnation from local leaders, has resigned.

“It was never my intention to single-out or target anyone,” Langdon shared in a statement emailed Monday, April 5. “I truly believe every individual should have the right to life and liberty in their pursuit of happiness.”

The Republican representative of the 37th District, apologized again for comments he had made in front of conservative seminar last month. The speech he gave before the group was recorded and later came to light after the seminar’s organizer, William Tryon, was arrested for his alleged actions during the U.S. Capitol building riot in January.

“We support George Langdon’s decision to resign and for doing what he believe to be right for his family and constituents,” said Minority Leader Frank Mauriello. “His recent statements were offensive and wrong. He is apologetic and understands the hurtful nature of his remarks. I wish George well in all his future endeavors.”

Langdon had issued an apology just a day after local leaders called for him resign.

“I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community and all others for the hurtful remarks recently made at a conference,” Langdon said in an emailed statement issued on Thursday, April 1. “I have never been homophobic nor do I think any individuals should be placed on an island. I deeply regret my foolish off-the-cuff comment that has caused so much pain. I commit to doing a better job of respecting diversity.

Langdon made disparaging comments towards homosexuals at a seminar organized in part by William Tryon at Camp Pinnacle last month. The Christian-based camp was the setting for a “Return to Liberty Under the Constitution” seminar in which Langdon attempted to explain, “everything God does is sustainable.”

“Everything God does is sustainable. It is sustainable. It goes on and on and on. It’s perpetual,” he said. “Sorry, when you have homosexual relationships, it is not perpetual. Give them an island, and they will be gone after 40 years.”

Langdon’s comments were captured in a near four-hour video shared by Liberty Bell Alliance 76, a conservative group Tryon founded. The legislator’s speech came to light shortly after Tryon’s arrest on Tuesday for his alleged involvement with January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

The thrust of Langdon’s 10-minute speech centered around getting people involved in the political process either as a candidate or a volunteer. Towards the end of his speech, he spoke on the “whole gender issue.”

“Listening to someone laughingly share an ugly, nightmarish scenario of our loved ones being ‘gone after 40 years’ shakes us all to our core,” Andrew Joyce shared in statement Wednesday. “not only as public servants, but as human beings.” The chairman of the Albany County Legislature continued, by saying Langdon was unfit to serve, and that he should resign, “not for 40 years, but forever.”

County Executive Dan McCoy called Langdon’s comments “wildly homophobic and hurtful and represent outdated and backward thinking.”

“Every resident, no matter who they love or how they identify, deserves a place in Albany County, not to be relegated to some theoretical ‘island,’” he said. “Hate and bigotry have no place in Albany County, and I stand with the LGBTQ community. If this is a true reflection of his beliefs, he has no place as a policymaker in county government. Legislator Langdon needs to immediately apologize to the LGBTQ community as well as to all county residents.”

To the subject of Langdon’s resignation, Mauriello said, “each elected official is responsible for their words and actions and is accountable to the constituents in his/her district.”