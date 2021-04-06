ALTAMONT — When Meadowdale Farm Winery’s 295-year-old tasting room reopens for the season in May, visitors can try some of the wines that brought home eight medals for excellence in international competitions in 2020.

“We had the good fortune of winning medals in both the New York International Competition in Manhattan and the New York Wine Classic, which is held in the Finger Lakes,” said Meadowdale’s John Sheehan.

Winning awards were Meadowdale Ice Cider, a late-season, after-dinner wine; White Blossom, a full-bodied, dry white wine made from apples; White Egret traminette, a dry, spicy white hybrid grape wine; 1736 Birch Wine; historic recipe made with white birch sap; and, Corot Noir; a fruity, medium-bodied red hybrid grape wine.

“We are very happy to announce that our Ice Cider was awarded a Gold Medal and a rating of 95 in the 2020 New York International Wine Competition in Manhattan,” said Meadowdale’s Bernard Melewski. “Those judges also named us New York Ice Cider Winery of the Year and rated our White Blossom a 90.”

White Blossom also won a bronze medal at the 2021 New York Wine Classic, where it won the highest honors of any New York apple wine.

The 2020 NY International Wine Competition featured 1,400 entries in 50 categories, produced in 24 nations. The NY Wine Classic features more than 600 entries from 96 New York wineries. Melewski said Meadowdale Winery sells eight varieties of its wine online year-round on its website (www.MeadowdaleWinery.com), but the tasting room is a special treat. It will reopen in mid-May Sat and Sun, 1 to 5 p.m.. It is located at 32 Fryer Lane, Altamont, NY 12009, off Route 156 at the Guilderland/New Scotland border. Fryer Lane is about a mile north of Indian Ladder Farm and Cidery on State Route 156. This year, opening weekend will be May 22-23.

Since it began competing in 2018, Meadowdale Farm Winery has won 13 gold, silver and bronze medals in the NY International Wine Competition and NY Wine Classic. Meadowdale Farm Winery is a producer member of the Capital Craft Beverage Trail and the New York Wine and Grape Foundation.