DELMAR – Customers and staff got an unexpected jolt this morning as a car crashed into Joyelle’s Jewelers at 318 Delaware Ave.

The driver or the occupants in the store were not injured.

The building did sustain damage from the impact and the business lost inventory and display racks against the wall.

According to the driver, their foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator. No charges or tickets were issued by Bethlehem Police.

This video was from the stores surveillance cameras.