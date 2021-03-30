VOORHEESVILLE — Ichabod Crane defeated the Blackbirds 1-0 in double overtime on Monday, March 29.

The two Colonial Council teams battled it out to a 0-0 tie after 80 minutes of regulation play and the score remained after the first overtime.

Ichabod Crane scored the game winner four minutes into the second overtime for a golden goal win and remains undefeated with a 4-0 record.

There was no other information available on the game.

The defending Colonial Council and Section II champs move to 0-2 during the abbreviated Fall II season. The team lost to rival Cohoes 3-2 in the season opener on March 20.

The Colonial Council, along with a handful of other conferences and teams around the state, did not play soccer last fall because of COVID 19 and is playing a Fall II season that wraps up on in the last week of April.

Voorheesville will travel to Cobleskill on Wednesday and Schalmont on Monday, April 5 before returning home against Mohonasen on Thursday, April 8.

