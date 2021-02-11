ALBANY COUNTY – Congress is set to address a proposed $350 billion relief package that could bring millions of dollars to local governments.

According to the tentative distribution proposed by the House, as listed by the Committee on Oversight and Reform, New York state would get $12.7 billion, short of the $15 billion requested by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and municipalities across the state would get $10.6 million.

Albany County could see $60 million, the Town of Colonie: $8 million, Guilderland: $7.9 million and Bethlehem: $7.8 million. The proposed allocations, which are based on population, will likely change depending on negotiations between the House and the Senate.

On Friday, the House committee is slated to hold a meeting to discuss the allocation, which was first proposed by President Joe Biden.

“As our nation continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Congress must take bold, urgent action to confront this crisis and show the American people that help is on the way,” said U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, chair of the committee. “This week, the Oversight and Reform Committee will consider legislation to provide direct funding to state and local governments striving to deliver critical services to struggling families and save the jobs of essential public servants like teachers, firefighters, and other first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The money, long clamored for by states and municipalities across the country, is to help offset the impact of COVID-19. Locally, it was felt most with a decrease in sales tax revenue, but projections were not as bad as initially anticipated. In March, 2020, Albany County was projecting a $34 million drop in sales tax but it was closer to an $18 million drop at the end of the year.

Few municipalities raised taxes, and Albany County’s 2021 budget includes a modest tax decrease for the third year in a row and a pay raise for all employees.

In December, the relief package passed by Congress did not include direct aid to municipalities with many Republicans are still hesitant to bail out states, like New York, that were struggling prior to the crippling COVID-19.

In addition to allocating $350 billion in funding to states, localities, Tribes, and territories, the Committee’s Fiscal Year 2021 Reconciliation Act include $570 million for emergency leave for federal and postal workers, and $117 million for oversight entities to promote transparency and accountability of all federal coronavirus relief funds.

The House allocation, which includes money from “all overlap” will likely change but the tentative breakdown of Albany County and other Capital District municipalities include:

Albany County: $60 million

Village of Altamont: 373,817

Town of Bethlehem: $7.8 million

Town of Berne: $615,477

Town of Coeymans: $1.6 million

Town of Colonie: $8 million

Village of Colonie: 1.7 million

Village of Green Island: $572,165

Town of Guilderland: $7.9 million

Town of Knox: $595,487

Village of Menands: $865,577

Town of New Scotland: $1.9 million

Village of Ravena: $710,097

Town of Rensselearville: $405,580

City of Watervliet: $2.2 million

Town of Westerlo: $734,752

Village of Voorheesville: $619,253

City of Albany: $79 million

City of Schenectady: $54 million

City of Troy: $42 million

Rensselaer County: $31 million

Schenectady County: $45 million

This story will be updated