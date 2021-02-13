CLIFTON PARK — The start of anyone’s castle begins from the floor up, and that includes the garage.

The garage floor is often a neglected feature when homeowners look towards changing the aesthetic of their abode. Over time, the floor starts to show the years of parking the family car on it and tracking in the road salt, water and mud.

Garage Kings is North America’s leading garage floor coating installer. They specialize in polyaspartic and epoxy flooring for residential garages and basements.

Their service is professional yet personal. All locations are locally owned and internationally supported. Homeowners have the security and backing of a national franchise with the comfort of a local business owner.

Polyaspartic flooring is a two-step process that involves pouring down a resin across the surface of your concrete slab. It allows for a variety of options to suit your style — which may involve their signature flake floor. Their work is backed by warranties up to 21 years. Whatever the choice, what remains is a clean and durable floor surface.

Garage Kings’ website features a beautiful gallery of the floors they have helped install through the years.

Garage Kings is not limited by projects exclusive to your garage. Services include residential garage flooring and commercial coatings.

“Garage Kings did a thorough and impressive job restoring and resurfacing our old garage floor,” stated Greg Levow, who shared his experience on Google Review. “It looks brand new now. The entire process, from quote to contract to completion, was smooth. … The crew was courteous and did a great cleanup job, leaving no trace that they were there.”

Visit Garage Kings New York on both Facebook and Instagram for more information. To arrange for a property visit with Garage Kings, call 518-636-1626.