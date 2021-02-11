Did you miss all the Hoopla back in spring when we added the all-in-one digital service that allows you to instantly borrow audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies and TV? Well, February is a Bonus Borrows month, which means it’s a great time to get acquainted with all that Hoopla has to offer.

Hoopla has been a big hit with cardholders, and there are a couple of things that make it stand out. First, there are no wait times – even on popular new releases. Second, the Hoopla catalog greatly expands our selection of graphic novels and comics – a genre that continues to grow in popularity. Even better, when Bonus Borrows are available, you have hundreds of options that won’t count toward your monthly borrowing limit.

New to Hoopla? Go to www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/borrow/hoopla and see what it’s all about.

To browse this month’s Bonus Borrows, visit www.hoopladigital.com/collection/12175.

In appreciation of kindness

“Kindness is the golden chain by which society is bound together.” —Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

One of the most surprising things about our Kindness Matters project this winter is just how good it has made us feel to connect with our community through personalized notes and special surprises for library users. It is so nice to see the assembled Kindness Kits and Book and Media Bundles lined up and ready for pickup – knowing they will be brightening someone’s day.

And we appreciate all the kindness that has been coming back to us from the community – from the colorful balloon and bouquet left at one of our curbside pickup tables to the notes of gratitude thanking library staffers for being so willing to go the extra mile to help. We are pleased to see so many people paying the kindness forward, and it is this kind of shared joy that will help us all see this pandemic through to the end.

Other Kindness Matters activities continue this month with Boredom Busters for Books to People, surprise giveaways (new ones have just arrived!) tucked into Book and Media Bundles, Kindness Kits for Kids and more. For more information, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/kindness-matters.

Be sure to follow us on social media to share all the ways acts of kindness have made a difference in your life. Have you witnessed or been the recipient of an act of kindness? Share it by tagging us at #BPLKindness.

— Kristen Roberts