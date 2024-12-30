ALBANY—Child life specialists in the Massry Family Children’s Emergency Center at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital now have more tools in their toolboxes to help pediatric behavioral health patients feel comfortable and entertained during their hospital stay.

Thanks to a $15,000 grant from The Toy Foundation, the child life team has been able to purchase a variety of toys, games, books, arts and crafts, and comfort items that are safe and appropriate for their patients.

This gift aligns with the opening of a new space, called The Cove, that’s specially designed for patients who are waiting for psychiatric evaluation and inpatient placement in the region.

Nicole Friedman, RN, a nurse manager, and Lindsay Burnop, a child life specialist in the pediatric emergency department, say they’ve seen the positive impact these items have had on their patients’ mood and behavior.

“I think having access to more fun things to do has led to fewer outbursts,” said Friedman. “I’ve noticed they’re spending more time together and playing games, which I think keeps them calmer and more relaxed.”

“We’ve previously had patients who love to draw, but they’re not allowed to have pens or pencils, and some would refuse to use crayons,” said Burnop. “But now we can give them oil pastels, and they’re excited to have an alternative option that they’re happy to use.”

There’s also a common area in The Cove where Burnop has hosted group games or activities to foster positive interactions between patients.

“I had a situation where patients were bored, standing in the hall, and not making the best choices. I redirected them to play a game together. Then I made a deal with them — if they could play the game appropriately together, I would set up an art activity too. So, they played the game and then had a great time making sculptures with modeling clay afterward,” said Burnop. “Having these fun activities and games changed the trajectory of the situation and led to a positive outcome.”

The child life specialists have a special closet in The Cove to house all of the items bought with the Toy Foundation grant.

“The items are easily accessible to the staff in The Cove, and there are signs posted in the closet to inform staff on how to assess the safety level of each item, based on their patients’ needs,” said Lindsay Burnop. “It’s a win-win for both the patients and staff, and we’re all so thankful!”