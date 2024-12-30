DELMAR — Peter John Applebee, the former owner of Applebee Funeral Home and a community member renowned for his generosity and civic involvement, died suddenly at his home on Friday, Dec. 27. He was 78.

Applebee graduated from the Simmons Institute of Funeral Service in Syracuse and dedicated his career to the family business. He was remembered as “a stalwart of the Bethlehem community” and was widely recognized for his support of local churches and youth sports.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Applebee served from 1968 to 1972 and was honorably discharged. He was a life member of the Delmar Fire Department, where he served as treasurer, lieutenant, and a member of the fire police for more than 35 years.

Adam Hornick, a retired Bethlehem Police Commander and New York State-certified fire investigator, described Applebee as a “great person who cared about his community.”

“[I] often met him during some dark moments in town,” Hornick said. “He was a true professional who cared so much for the people in this town and the families of those he served.”

Applebee was the third-generation owner of Applebee Funeral Home, a business established at the Four Corners in Delmar. He operated the family business from 1980 until his retirement in 2023, when longtime employees Jay Rutski and Tom Pratt purchased the funeral home to continue its legacy of service to the Delmar community.

He was a member of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce for more than 40 years, a fact the organization highlighted as it expressed condolences in a statement released on Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Peter J. Applebee,” the chamber stated. “He was a friend to many, a community supporter, and a mainstay. He will be truly missed by so many.”

Applebee was a Yankees and Giants fan, a golfer, and a classic car enthusiast. He participated as a crew member in the St. Maarten Regatta several times and enjoyed international travel, particularly to Italy.

He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Jacoba Applebee. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Nancy Applebee; his sons, Peter Scott Applebee (Krista) of Delmar and Brian Applebee (Jennifer) of Scotch Plains, N.J.; and three granddaughters, Caitlin, Paige, and Claire Applebee. He is also survived by his brother, Paul Applebee of Port Charlotte, Fla., and his half-sister, Joyce Murphy of Albany.

Calling hours are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle School at https://www.stthomas-school.org/fund.