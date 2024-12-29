ALBANY—After seven months of negotiations, the New York State Nurses Association rejected Albany Med’s last and best contract proposal.

The package presented to NYSNA by Albany Med last week would have allowed nurses to begin receiving higher wages and enhanced benefits the hospital has been waiting for more than half a year to provide.

Albany Med has been seeking to advance an agreement for months. Negotiations have stalled due to union demands, which continue to require all Albany Med nurses to pay union dues.