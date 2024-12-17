Drones disrupt air traffic to Hudson Valley airport

ALBANY — Reports of mysterious drone activity along the East Coast, including Albany County, have raised concerns among residents and authorities. In a statement released Saturday, Dec. 14, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed that his office had received multiple reports of nighttime drone sightings.

“Multiple individuals have come forward to corroborate these sightings,” Apple stated. “We are working closely with state and federal partners to investigate the source of this activity. As additional information becomes available, it will be shared with the public. If you observe drone activity or capture video footage of it, please do not call 911, but instead report the incident to your local police department’s non-emergency dispatch number.”

This announcement comes amid a growing number of similar reports across the East Coast, particularly in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Witnesses describe the drones as large, sometimes the size of SUVs, often flying in coordinated patterns at night. Some reports indicate that drones exhibit unusual behaviors, such as hovering for extended periods or shutting off their lights when spotted.

Several sightings have occurred near sensitive locations, including military installations and critical infrastructure. For example, confirmed drone activity has been reported over Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle in New Jersey, as well as near Stewart International Airport in New York, leading to a temporary shutdown of operations.

Several residents have taken to social media to share sightings in Colonie, Guilderland, and New Scotland, describing the drones as unusual and coordinated in their movements.

State and federal agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, are investigating the incidents. Despite extensive monitoring, the origins and intentions of these drones remain unknown. Authorities have stated there is no evidence of a national security threat, but concerns persist about potential risks to public safety and privacy.

Residents are urged to report any unusual drone activity to their local police department’s non-emergency number and, if possible, provide video evidence.

For updates and further information, residents are advised to monitor official announcements from law enforcement agencies.