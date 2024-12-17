SARATOGA SPRINGS — Margo Macero took the stage as the opening act on a night featuring three bands including Jocelyn & Chris and Harlem Hayfield at Putnam Place Saturday night. Still, for all in tense and purposes, she was the show’s star.

Macero returned to the stage nearly a year after she injured her jaw in an automobile accident. She took the opportunity to premiere some of her originals in front of a live audience. She was followed by Harlem Hayfield, a soulful county rock band out of Illinois, and Jocelyn & Chris.

