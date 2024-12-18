Stalemate on North Street land purchase

DELMAR — Discussions between the Town of Bethlehem and the North Street Group over the proposed sale of a 133.3-acre property in Delmar have reached an impasse, with Town Supervisor David VanLuven calling the asking price unreasonable.

In 2019, the North Street Group acquired the land for $350,000 and later proposed developing it into a housing complex named North Street Acres, which would include 66 condominiums and 104 rental apartments.

The property’s proximity to the Normans Kill Ravines Park and the Albany County Rail Trail enhances its environmental and recreational significance.

The development proposal has faced substantial opposition from residents concerned about increased traffic and changes to the neighborhood’s character. Subsequently, the development group offered the land to the Town for $904,174, translating to $6,783 per acre. The group cited the land’s proximity to the Albany County Rail Trail and Delmar’s Four Corners, as well as its potential to expand the adjacent Normans Kill Ravines Park into a 287-acre recreational area.

The Town has expressed interest in acquiring the land to expand public green spaces, but negotiations have been complicated by differing valuations of the property. In an email, VanLuven expressed concerns over paying the same per-acre price for the undevelopable portion of the land as for the buildable acres, which are limited to approximately 40 acres.

“We believe that $630,819 is an excessive demand for these 93 acres that cannot be developed,” he wrote. VanLuven referenced a 2021 town acquisition of 69 acres for the Normans Kill Ravines Park at $1,957 per acre, which he argued reflects the fair market value for constrained land in the area.

The North Street Group defended its pricing, noting that the Town recently paid $9,772 per acre for the Heath Dairy Farm, a 307-acre property.

“The Heath purchase included structures requiring significant investment for demolition or stabilization,” the group said in a December 6 letter, referencing over $700,000 allocated for stabilization work at the farm. The group’s letter also highlighted the community benefit of preserving the property.

“When combined with the neighboring Normans Kill Ravines Park, this acquisition could form the Town’s largest park,” the letter stated. The group further suggested alternative terms, including phased payments, land exchanges, or retaining ownership of a small portion of the land.

Despite the disagreement, both parties have expressed a commitment to conservation. The North Street Group has also offered to collaborate with local organizations, including the Mohawk Land Conservancy, to secure funding for the project.

VanLuven maintained the Town’s position, emphasizing fiscal responsibility.

“Using [the 2021 acquisition] as a benchmark, the 93 acres of constrained land on the North Street parcel would arguably have a value of $182,000,” he wrote.