LATHAM—North Colonie Central School District has been ranked the #1 school district in the Albany area by Niche.com, receiving an overall grade of A in the website’s 2024 Best Schools and Districts rankings.

Shaker High School also earned the top spot as the #1 public high school in the area, further reinforcing the district’s strong academic reputation.

Niche’s evaluation of North Colonie CSD provided high marks in several categories, including A grades in academics, clubs and activities, college prep, diversity, resources and facilities, and sports. The district received a B+ for administration and a B- for food services.

North Colonie serves more than 6,200 students from kindergarten through grade 12, making it one of the largest public school districts in the Capital Region. The district’s academic and extracurricular offerings were highlighted as key factors in its top ranking.

Shaker High School, with over 2,000 students—including its largest-ever freshman class of 550—received an overall grade of A from Niche. In addition, Shaker Middle School was ranked the #2 public middle school in the Albany area, with an overall grade of A. The middle school serves more than 1,500 students in grades 6-8.

“We are proud of these rankings and the hard work of our administration, faculty, and staff that continues to make North Colonie one of the best districts in the area,” a district spokesperson said.

The district’s six elementary schools, along with Shaker High School and Shaker Middle School, contribute to the high academic standards and opportunities that distinguish North Colonie in the region.