SARATOGA SPRINGS—The 3rd Annual Witch Walk & Dance, a Halloween-themed event blending entertainment and charity, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Organized by Witch Walk SOSA, the event will raise funds for local animal rescue organizations while offering a day of festivities, including costumes, performances, and community activities.

Participants are encouraged to wear witch-themed costumes and join in the walk and dance through downtown Saratoga Springs.

The event will kick off at 37 High Rock Ave, Lower Level Parking Garage, and will feature local vendors, live performances, and Halloween-inspired activities.

Tickets for the event are available at $25 per person if purchased before Wednesday, October 16, and $30 thereafter. Wristbands can be purchased in advance via Venmo or cash, at the day of the event at the registration booth. Tickets are also available through Eventbrite, with all proceeds supporting Witch Walk SOSA’s mission to assist animal welfare organizations in Saratoga Springs.

Witch Walk SOSA is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for animal welfare initiatives in the Saratoga Springs area.

For more information on how to participate, donate, or sponsor the event, visit discoversaratoga.org.