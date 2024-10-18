TROY—Velan Studios, the developer behind the upcoming multiplayer first-person shooter “Midnight Murder Club,” has announced that the game is slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2024 on Steam.

The title, currently in open beta, is generating excitement with its unique blend of suspense and humor, inviting players to experience a game of perception, deception, and survival in the dark.

In “Midnight Murder Club,” players are thrust into the shadowy halls of Wormwood Manor, armed only with a flashlight and a revolver. The game challenges participants to rely on their senses as they hunt down friends-turned-foes in a pitch-black mansion filled with surprises. Players must make strategic decisions about when to remain hidden in darkness or risk revealing themselves by switching on their flashlight. But beware—seeing your opponent means they can see you, too.

The mansion is filled with traps, weapons, and equipment that add to the complexity of the gameplay. Players can find night vision goggles to gain a tactical edge, or equip themselves with a bulletproof vest for extra protection. The variety of available items ensures that no two matches are the same, with each session delivering fresh strategies and unpredictable outcomes.

Multiple game modes, including classic free-for-all, team deathmatch, and objective-based missions, offer players a range of options as they explore the secrets of Wormwood Manor. With a mix of light-hearted and tense gameplay, “Midnight Murder Club” promises an immersive multiplayer experience that’s both thrilling and fun.

The game is currently in its open beta phase. Players interested in joining the “Midnight Murder Club” can add the game to their wishlist on Steam to be notified when it becomes available for full release later this year.