Rising like a Phoenix in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady County will soon host professional basketball as The Basketball League’s New York Phoenix establishes its home at Armory Studios NY beginning in March 2025.

The Phoenix, owned by Phoenix Sports Management, boasts an experienced leadership team with deep TBL connections. The team’s CEO, Rebecca Clifford, is the Capital Region’s sole female owner of a professional sports team. She is joined by Chief Strategy Officer Sam Clifford and Gameday Operations lead Paul Marquardt. On the court, Head Coach and General Manager Trevis Wyche, a former TBL All-Star and point guard, will lead the team. Wyche previously guided his team to a TBL National Championship.

“We named the team the ‘Phoenix’ to symbolize the rebirth of Schenectady and the return of professional sports to our new home town,” said Rebecca Clifford. “We’re excited to bring a strong winning basketball legacy to Schenectady County and provide high-quality, family-friendly entertainment.”

A boost for county tourism

The Phoenix’s arrival complements ongoing efforts to expand Schenectady’s reputation as a hub for sports tourism.

“Schenectady County is becoming a vibrant hub for sports tourism, with new facilities and events that bring people together and drive local economic growth,” said Gary Hughes, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “These investments are making Schenectady County a destination for sports fans and families alike.”

The team will play in “Studio A” at Armory Studios NY, a 30,000-square-foot venue featuring upgrades like a new basketball court, bleacher seating for up to 2,200 spectators, and courtside seats for an immersive experience. The venue will also accommodate other sports, such as volleyball, pickleball, and turf soccer, while continuing to host film productions and large-scale exhibitions.

Ray Legere, Co-Owner of Armory Studios NY, emphasized the venue’s versatility and its alignment with the county’s growth.

“The New York Phoenix is the latest step in our growth, expanding the variety of events we can offer and what we’re able to bring to downtown Schenectady,” Legere said.

Local leaders anticipate the Phoenix will enhance Schenectady’s economy and cultural offerings.

“This new professional basketball team will bring great energy and excitement to our community,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “It’s a great opportunity for local fans and another positive addition to our vibrant downtown.”

Discover Schenectady’s Executive Director Todd Garofano highlighted the broader economic benefits.

“The New York Phoenix pro basketball team is another big step in our efforts to build sports tourism in Schenectady County and grow the local economy,” he said. “These games will drive even more economic activity to our hotels, restaurants, and other local businesses.”

Free parking, including ADA-accessible spaces, will be available for all home games.

Historic roots, future growth

Schenectady has a rich sports history, dating back to the 19th century with teams like the Dorpians and the Negro League’s Mohawk Giants. The Phoenix’s arrival continues this legacy while adding a modern chapter to the former Schenectady Armory’s storied past.

The team’s player roster will be announced soon, and the full game schedule will be released in December.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 29, with more information available at nyphoenixbasketball.com.