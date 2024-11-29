LATHAM— Latham Group, Inc., North America’s largest manufacturer of in-ground residential swimming pools, announced third-quarter financial results, showing stable performance as the company navigates a challenging pool industry environment. Latham reported net sales of $150.5 million for the quarter, down 6.4% from the same period last year, primarily due to a softer market for new pools. Net income was $5.9 million, or $0.05 per share, nearly even with last year’s $6.2 million, or $0.05 per share.

CEO Scott Rajeski highlighted the company’s progress in expanding fiberglass pool sales and improving production efficiency. “Our focus on promoting fiberglass pools and safety covers is helping us gain market share,” said Rajeski. “With continued cost controls and the recent acquisition of Coverstar Central, we’re setting the stage for future growth as the market stabilizes.”