Schenectady Civic Players — Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 29

SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Civic Players will launch their 97th season in September with the dramatic comedy “Well” by Lisa Kron, directed by Matthew G. Moross.

The play explores themes of mothers and daughters, mind over body, social activism, and the nature of theater. The narrative centers on Lisa, the onstage playwright, who attempts to craft a memory play about her mother, Ann—a force-of-nature who, despite her constant illness, manages to impact her community positively.

Performances are scheduled for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 20 to 22, and Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 25 to 29. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 2:30 p.m. for Sunday matinees.

Tickets are priced at $25 and are available online through the Schenectady Civic Players website, by phone, or at the door for any performance. Season subscriptions for all five shows of the 2024-2025 season are available for $80.

For information, visit civicplayers.org.