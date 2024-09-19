North Pearl Street — Starts at 11 a.m.

ALBANY — WEQX has revealed the lineup for PearlPalooza, celebrating 15 years of the downtown block party on Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at 11 a.m.

Headlining the event is Robert DeLong, known for his blend of electronic music, indie rock, and pop. Other performers include Jakob Nowell, son of Sublime’s Bradley Nowell, carving his path in music, and The Ramona Flowers, an indie electronic band from Bristol, England, known for their cinematic soundscapes. Laveda, an Albany-based duo known for their 90s shoegaze-inspired indie-pop, will also perform, along with local band The Sugar Hold, who will open the day’s entertainment.

PearlPalooza promises a diverse lineup for music fans to enjoy.