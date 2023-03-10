SCHENECTADY –

The Bethlehem High School Varsity Hockey team won another title on Tuesday, Feb. 28 beating the Capital District Jets 4-1 at Union College. Bethlehem won the Sectional Division 1 title in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2023. They also won the State Championship in 2020.

The Eagles jumped out early and often leading the Jets 3-0 after two periods of play. The Jets came back with one in the third, but Bethlehem matched the score to ice the game.

Tyler Bitely, Tyler Fabian, Owen Godlewski and Hugh Sullivan had goals for the Eagles. Will Clark had two helpers while Dane Jones, Godlewski and Dylan McInerney added one assist each.

Between the pipes, Rory Cairns made 29 saves.

The Eagles will faced the Section 1 Champion Suffern in the regional round on March 4.

Bethlehem fell 4-0 in a tough match at the Bethlehem YMCA.