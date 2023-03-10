BETHLEHEM — Local high school volunteers visited Town Hall last week to help residents navigate their smart phones, iPads, and laptops. The free program was organized by both the Bethlehem Parks and Recreation and Senior Services departments. According to a Town statement, the next session for March 20 already has a waiting list. An additional session scheduled for Monday, April 24 has openings. For information on reserving a seat, contact the Town Parks and Recreation Department at 518-439-4955, x2131.