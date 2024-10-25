SARATOGA SPRINGS—The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation will host a walking tour, “Summer Cottages of North Broadway,” on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m.

Led by Executive Director Samantha Bosshart, the tour will explore the architecture and history of the grand residences that were part of Saratoga’s summer season. Attendees will meet at the northwest corner of North Broadway and Van Dam Street, in front of Witt Construction.

The 90-minute tour will cover varied terrain, and participants should expect to walk and stand throughout the event. Attendance is limited to 30 people, and tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost is $15 for Foundation members and $20 for non-members.

The Foundation’s Autumn Series is supported by sponsors, including Circular Manor Bed and Breakfast, Cudney’s Launderers & Dry Cleaners, Inc., Hoffman Car Wash, The Market Bar and Cafe at Franklin Square Market, and Impressions of Saratoga/The Dark Horse Mercantile.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.saratogapreservation.org, call (518) 587-5030, or email Preservation & Programs Coordinator Sydney Hedge at [email protected].

The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation, founded in 1977, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving the architectural, cultural, and landscaped heritage of Saratoga Springs.