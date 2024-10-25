Gamble and Ashby present contrasting platforms for State Senate

ALBANY—In the race for New York State Senate District 43, Republican incumbent Jake Ashby and Democratic challenger Alvin Gamble offer distinct visions for the future.

As voters prepare to cast their ballots, both candidates have outlined their priorities on key issues such as property taxes, public safety, economic development, and healthcare.

Cost of Living

Alvin Gamble advocates for reducing the property tax burden on middle-class families by increasing state funding for schools and other essential services. “Keeping property taxes low is essential. I would work to review how state aid is allocated to schools and other services and see where we could increase state funding,” Gamble said​. He also supports expanding the STAR program to provide additional tax relief for homeowners.

Jake Ashby takes a different approach, focusing on cutting unfunded mandates that drive up local taxes. “I sponsor legislation that would align New York with nearly the entire rest of the nation and require the state to pay for the municipal share outside of New York City. It would be the largest property tax cut in state history,” Ashby said​. Ashby also supports expanding tax credits for families to offset utility and childcare costs.

Housing

Gamble underlines the need for affordable housing across rural, suburban, and urban areas. “We should investigate how New York State can provide more affordable housing programs and services to all areas of the state,” Gamble said. He also expressed support for expanding rent stabilization policies to upstate New York​.

Ashby’s plan to address housing shortages includes providing infrastructure grants to municipalities to make it easier for developers to build new housing. “This is largely a supply crisis, and solving it will drive down costs across the housing market,” Ashby explained. He stressed that public investments should focus on infrastructure, such as clean water and broadband, rather than directly subsidizing developers​.

Public Safety

Public safety is a key issue for both candidates. Gamble, who has a background in public safety education, supports bail reform but acknowledges that improvements may be necessary. “I am in support of Bail Reform and Raise the Age on a case-by-case basis,” he said. Gamble believes that young offenders should have access to rehabilitation, but is open to adjustments if current policies are not effective​.

Ashby, endorsed by major law enforcement groups, is critical of bail reform and Raise the Age legislation, arguing that they have compromised public safety. “I envision a system that empowers police officers to do their jobs and engage their communities,” Ashby said. He sponsors legislation to reform bail laws and increase penalties for fentanyl traffickers.

Education

Gamble supports 100% funding for school-provided breakfast programs and believes that access to mental health services in schools should be expanded. “No child should be denied mental healthcare due to their economic status,” Gamble said​.

Ashby has focused on school safety and mental health initiatives, sponsoring legislation to expand mental health services and provide school safety specialists in schools. He also opposed proposed budget cuts that would have affected rural districts​.

Economics

Gamble’s economic development plan accentuates support for emerging industries, such as green energy and technology. “Our state should welcome the innovators and businesses that are at the forefront of developing new technologies,” Gamble said​. He also supports infrastructure improvements, particularly in underserved areas.

Ashby, meanwhile, has championed job creation through investment in workforce development and infrastructure. “I’ve supported record funding for local infrastructure repair and maintenance,” he said, highlighting his support for electric vehicle charging stations and clean fuel standards​.

Healthcare

Gamble advocates for improving access to healthcare, particularly in rural areas. His plan includes expanding telehealth services, investing in community health centers, and deploying mobile health units to underserved regions​.

Ashby, drawing on his experience as a healthcare practitioner, sponsors legislation to expand access to drug treatment programs and reduce healthcare costs. He has been vocal about the challenges posed by Medicaid reimbursements, calling for reforms to make healthcare more affordable for providers and patients​.