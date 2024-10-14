Calidore String Quartet

SARATOGA SPRINGS—The Calidore String Quartet will perform an all-Beethoven program on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m. at 108 Avenue of the Pines.

The award-winning quartet will showcase three of Beethoven’s legendary string quartets.

The group has earned praise from The New York Times for its virtuosity and expressive depth.

Bourbon Land with Chef Edward Lee

SARATOGA SPRINGS—Chef Edward Lee will host a bourbon-forward culinary event on Friday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. at 108 Avenue of the Pines.

The event, part of CulinaryArts@SPAC, will feature bourbon pourings by First Fill Spirits and dishes from Lee’s cookbook Bourbon Land.

WAMC’s Joe Donahue will moderate a conversation with Chef Lee during the evening.