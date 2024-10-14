Saratoga Arts’ Soap ‘N Sip returns

SARATOGA SPRINGS–Saratoga Arts will host its popular Soap ‘N Sip workshop on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Led by Christina Briggs, this event will teach participants the basics of cold-pressed soap making. Attendees will create eight soap bars, perfect for personal use or gifting.

The cost for the event is $62 for non-members and $68 for non-members, with a breakdown of $30 for registration and $32 for materials. Participants must be 21 years or older to attend.

Pint ‘n Print

SARATOGA SPRINGS–Saratoga Arts invites the community to its Pint ‘N Print workshop on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Led by Christian Wechgelaer, participants will enjoy an evening of Halloween-themed printmaking using monotype techniques.

The event is open to those 21 and older. The registration fee is $32 for members and $40 for non-members.