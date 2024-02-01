SARATOGA SPRINGS – The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will host a winter fundraiser, Countdown to the Triple Crown Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. The Saturday evening event will feature dozens of silent auction items around the museum, an online auction that will go live Feb. 3 at noon, live music, giveaways, and showings of their signature film, “What it Takes: Journey to the Hall of Fame”. Attire for the fundraiser is winter casual. Tickets for the fundraiser is $30 for a general ticket or $15 as a museum member. Go to National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame (blackbaudhosting.com).

This story was featured on page 6 of the January 31, 2024 print edition of The Spot518.