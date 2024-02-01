Tom Knight’s Musical Puppet Show

Tom Knight will help us celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3. Join us as we enjoy his energetic performance of interactive songs and musical stories with puppets promoting the joys of reading and of visiting the library. For ages 2-9 with caregivers. No registration required.

Create a Podcast Presentation with Canva

Now is the time for you to sit down and share with others all those interesting facts and stories that you’ve been carrying inside your head! You can do it with Canva and a few items from the Library of Things. Join us at 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 12 for this hands-on workshop and we’ll walk you through a few easy steps to get you started. Demonstration includes Library of Things podcast microphone and ring light. Bring your own device, or use a library laptop. Space is limited, so register early.

Magic and More

You are invited to join us Sunday, February 11, for an introduction to Magic the Gathering. There will be instruction for beginners from 1:30 – 2:00 pm, and regular play for all others from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Pack up your Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and head over to the library. Bring your own card decks to challenge other players, compare collections, and make some trades. There will be snacks.Please register.

Shadow & Act: Music Inspired by Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man”

Join us from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15 as the Arch Stanton Quartet presents a program of original jazz compositions and readings inspired by “Invisible Man”. ASQ’s program includes three original jazz compositions inspired by scenes or motifs from “Invisible Man,” along with a rendition of Fats Wallers’ “Black and Blue” – a tune which figures prominently as a literary device in the novel. The performance also includes readings from Ellison’s book. No registration necessary.

This story was featured on page 15 of the January 31st , 2024 print edition of the Spotlight